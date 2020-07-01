 

Trump Vows: No Pay Raise for US Troops Over Renaming Confederate-Named Military Bases

Last night, while gumming his customary pre-sleep cheeseburger, our deranged president tweeted out a threat loaded with racism on several levels.

For some reason (I wonder what it could be?) Trump’s racist slurs against native Americans don’t get the same attention as his other racist slurs, of which there are many.

But once again, he’s displaying the political genius for which he’s known. This time, he’s threatening to veto a bipartisan (incredibly rare these days) military spending bill that includes money for research into the COVID-19 pandemic, and a 3 percent pay raise for US troops.

All because the bill also contains an amendment that would change the names of 10 military bases named after infamous, traitorous Confederate generals.

Trump’s message to the military: no pay raises unless the racism continues!

