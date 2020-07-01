A New Version of One of Neil Finn’s Best: “Last Day of June” [VIDEO]

YouTube

I can almost hear you thinking ……. L.A / Auckland ……. Last Day Of June 2020.

Images from this day Liam and E.J , music from this day Neil and Mitchell.

neilfinn.com

The firelight plays on me

The choir ignites behind me

The rising voice of discontent

All the guardian angels

You can bang the drum

Look what we’ve become

I hope there might be one of us

Who calls the tune

Last day of June

The so called third dimension

Hardly deserves a mention

The first and second stages

Have been confused for ages

Knowledge has been lost

How much does it cost

I hope there might be one of us

Who calls the tune

Last of June

Who breaks the news

Last day of June

The city draws it’s breath in

I can almost hear it thinking

There are people within my walls

See their wild disorder

Driving their machines

Swarming like a million bees

I hope there might be one of us

Who calls the tune

Last day of June

Who speaks the truth

Last day of June

Who breaks the news

Last day of June