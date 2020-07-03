LIVE: Donald Trump’s Insanely Reckless July 4 Celebration at Mt. Rushmore
His speech at this monumentally stupid and reckless event promises to be a nativist hate spew of unparalleled insanity, so I’m putting up a rare live feed even though it’s become a real chore to listen to this horrible human being.
Trump Rushmore speech will slam “left wing mob” trying to tear down “our history,” campaign official briefed tells @ABC News
POTUS will argue “left wing mob” and “cancel culture” are pushing “totalitarian behavior…completely alien to American life,” source said (not excerpts)
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 3, 2020