 

Crowded House: “Fall at Your Feet” (Live From Home, 2020)

In the spirit of musical comradeship through isolation, us fellas in Crowded House have created a live version of Fall At Your Feet, captured here in the making at our respective home set ups. Some of the sentiment in this song struck me as being resonant now in a different way than I first imagined.

We have enjoyed favor and felt welcome in the United States for many years. There is a deep connection to and appreciation of all that America has done for the evolution of popular music, at its best a transformative art form, now perhaps more needed than ever. In particular, we are inspired by the magnificence of black culture. We owe a huge debt to the African American artists whose creative expressions have elevated us with magic, passion and beauty while living with prejudice and injustice that we, as white men, can only imagine and have never had to suffer.

We have more to give and other privileges to repay, but right now in support of this groundswell for justice against a racist system, we will direct all of the income for this song for the next year to causes that assist in keeping the momentum for massive and meaningful change, to address this glaring inequity in our society.

Just a beginning, more to follow… with love and respect, 

Crowded House

crowdedhouse.com

