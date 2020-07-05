Beautifully Funky: Little Dragon, “Where You Belong”

YouTube

Director. Chris Saunders

Executive Producer. James Covill (Believe Media UK)

Producers. Shabana Mansuri & Chris Saunders

Editor. Matt Newman (Trim London)

VFX. Sam Aldridge and Felix Geen

Colorist. Luke Morrison (ETC London)

Performance section Sweden credits:

Cinematographer: Tim O’driscoll

Production Assistant: Cesar Wehlander

Supplied Footage Credits:

Cinematographer Sweden Shoot:

Footage shot by: Yukimi Nagano, Fredrik Wallin, Håkan Wirenstrand, Erik Bodin, Pether Lindgren, Sebastian Peña, Chris Saunders, John Alberico, Michael Saint Onge, Kristoffer Elfström, Anna-Klara Åhren, Christian Rossipal.

Future Release Documentary Editor: Kristoffer Elfström

Fan Art Credits:

@drawren, @iamgracehwang, @tara_squad_ (Instagram handles)

——————————-

An ode to their live performances and the energy of their shows the video comprises over 10 years worth of never before seen footage taken on the road, cut with a new live performance shot remotely in the band’s Gothenburg studios. It takes us through a visceral visual replay of the bands stories and memories, through captured personal moments and performances across the globe, all fragmented as if within the mind’s eye, the visuals constantly interlinking with the present day performance.

Created entirely in the last two months by an international team—with archive footage by the band and Swedish filmmaker Pether Lindgren collected, curated and edited into the video alongside a the new performance, filmed in Gothenburg and remotely directed by Chris Saunders from his home in Paris and edited by teams in London—the final results are a testament to what can be produced during the heavy restrictions of lockdown.

