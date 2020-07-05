 

Beautifully Funky: Little Dragon, “Where You Belong”

56
Music • Views: 1,230
0

YouTube

Taken from the album ‘New Me, Same Us’, out now on Ninja Tune: littledragon.lnk.to
Subscribe: found.ee

Director. Chris Saunders
Executive Producer. James Covill (Believe Media UK)
Producers. Shabana Mansuri & Chris Saunders

Editor. Matt Newman (Trim London)
VFX. Sam Aldridge and Felix Geen
Colorist. Luke Morrison (ETC London)

Performance section Sweden credits:

Cinematographer: Tim O’driscoll
Production Assistant: Cesar Wehlander

Supplied Footage Credits:

Cinematographer Sweden Shoot:
Footage shot by: Yukimi Nagano, Fredrik Wallin, Håkan Wirenstrand, Erik Bodin, Pether Lindgren, Sebastian Peña, Chris Saunders, John Alberico, Michael Saint Onge, Kristoffer Elfström, Anna-Klara Åhren, Christian Rossipal.
Future Release Documentary Editor: Kristoffer Elfström

Fan Art Credits:
@drawren, @iamgracehwang, @tara_squad_ (Instagram handles)

——————————-

An ode to their live performances and the energy of their shows the video comprises over 10 years worth of never before seen footage taken on the road, cut with a new live performance shot remotely in the band’s Gothenburg studios. It takes us through a visceral visual replay of the bands stories and memories, through captured personal moments and performances across the globe, all fragmented as if within the mind’s eye, the visuals constantly interlinking with the present day performance.

Created entirely in the last two months by an international team—with archive footage by the band and Swedish filmmaker Pether Lindgren collected, curated and edited into the video alongside a the new performance, filmed in Gothenburg and remotely directed by Chris Saunders from his home in Paris and edited by teams in London—the final results are a testament to what can be produced during the heavy restrictions of lockdown.

Follow Little Dragon -
Spotify: found.ee
Apple Music: found.ee
Instagram: found.ee
Facebook: found.ee
Twitter: found.ee
Youtube: found.ee
Bandcamp: found.ee
Soundcloud: found.ee

#LittleDragon #NinjaTune #Music

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Charlie Puth - Girlfriend [Official Audio] "Girlfriend" Out Now - charlieputh.lnk.to Text me:[no phone numbers allowed] Subscribe for more official content from Charlie Puth: charlieputh.lnk.to Follow Charliecharlieputh.com facebook.com@charlieputh instagram.comtiktok.comSoundCloud Lyrics: Yeah, tired of this conversationWe didn’t come all this wayTo touch a little, kiss a ...
Thanos
2 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 313 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Paul Weller - Village - Radio 2 BreakfastPaul Weller performs Village live from his Black Barn studio for the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show
Thanos
2 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 369 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Crowded House - Fall at Your Feet (Live From Home, 2020) In the spirit of musical comradeship through isolation, us fellas in Crowded House have created a live version of Fall At Your Feet, captured here in the making at our respective home set ups. Some of the sentiment in ...
Thanos
2 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 386 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200628after the rototilling we tossed several bags of wild flower seeds. thousands and thousands. we'll see what happens with them. we also bought four trees for our anniversary.all natives, good for birds and butterflies. there's a slash pine, a beautyberry ...
Welcome to The Imbleachment (dangerman)
3 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 382 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Russian Bounties — Trump Threatens the American Experiment - PRESS RUN Not once has Trump angrily banged a lectern and promised to get to the bottom of the stunning and heartbreaking story that Russian intelligence was paying lucrative bounties for the lives of American troops murdered in Afghanistan. Not once ...
Thanos
3 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 476 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Jeff Lynne’s ELO - Telephone Line (Live at Wembley Stadium)Music video by Jeff Lynne's ELO performing Telephone Line (Live at Wembley Stadium). (C) 2017 Big Trilby Records, under exclusive license to Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment vevo.ly
Thanos
5 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 604 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The Alan Parsons Symphonic Project ‘Time’ (Live in Colombia) THE ALAN PARSONS SYMPHONIC PROJECT “LIVE IN COLOMBIA” - AVAILABLE AS DVD, BLU-RAY, 2-CD DIGIPAK, 3 VINYL GATEFOLD AND DIGITAL On the evening of August 31st, 2013, a large crowd gathered at Parque Pies Descalzos in Medellín, Colombia. When ...
Thanos
5 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 598 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Portugal. The Man - People Say (Official Music Video)CREWDirector/DP Michael RagenProducer, Joy SaezCo Producer, Tristan SeniukProduction Design, Jack StrainHair/Make-up, Jennifer PopochockWardrobe Design, Rebecca Luke1st AC, Jerry Turner CASTLead Guard, Matt HastingsGuard, Orlando SubiaGuard, Steve GodfreyGuard, Simos KalivasGuard, Wesley Hubbard
Thanos
6 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 704 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Mixed up Everything covers COLLECTIVE SOUL - Shine — YoutubeBuy our T-Shirt here:mixedupeverything.com Subscribe for more videos: bit.ly Follow Mixed Up Everything: Website & Store: mixedupeverything.comInstagram: instagram.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @mixdupevrythingSpotify: open.spotify.com Please support us:Apple Music - apple.coGoogle Play - bit.lyPaypal - paypal.me
Thanos
6 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 737 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The Latest and the Past Wingnut Predicted New Ice Ages That Never Happened In which Peter Hadfield, aka Potholer54 tracks the November 2018 claims back to sources, and shows how wrong they are in their interpretation of the data regarding the new Solar Grand Minimum. He also does a great job of ...
Thanos
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 744 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook