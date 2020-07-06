Trump’s Campaign Strategy: Hope Americans Grow Numb to the Escalating Coronavirus Death Toll
I read this Washington Post article with horror this morning.
Because the Trump administration’s plan to deal with the US’s resurgent COVID-19 pandemic is to do nothing except hope you all get numb to the ever-escalating death toll, while they continue pushing the country to reopen everything.
It was already evident that they were doing this, but now they’re actually saying it.
The goal is to convince Americans that they can live with the virus — that schools should reopen, professional sports should return, a vaccine is likely to arrive by the end of the year and the economy will continue to improve.
White House officials also hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House’s thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Americans will “live with the virus being a threat,” in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official.
“They’re of the belief that people will get over it or if we stop highlighting it, the base will move on and the public will learn to accept 50,000 to 100,000 new cases a day,” said a former administration official in touch with the campaign.