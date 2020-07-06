 

Trump’s Campaign Strategy: Hope Americans Grow Numb to the Escalating Coronavirus Death Toll

Just get over it
120
Politics • Views: 969
0

I read this Washington Post article with horror this morning.

Because the Trump administration’s plan to deal with the US’s resurgent COVID-19 pandemic is to do nothing except hope you all get numb to the ever-escalating death toll, while they continue pushing the country to reopen everything.

It was already evident that they were doing this, but now they’re actually saying it.

The goal is to convince Americans that they can live with the virus — that schools should reopen, professional sports should return, a vaccine is likely to arrive by the end of the year and the economy will continue to improve.

White House officials also hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House’s thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Americans will “live with the virus being a threat,” in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official.

“They’re of the belief that people will get over it or if we stop highlighting it, the base will move on and the public will learn to accept 50,000 to 100,000 new cases a day,” said a former administration official in touch with the campaign.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - the Danish National Symphony Orchestra (Live) #TheMorriconeDuel #FilmMusicLive #DNSOWant to experience The Danish National Symphony Orchestra live? bit.ly The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Composed by Ennio MorriconeVarious flutes: Hans Ulrik, Russell ItaniVocals: Tuva Semmingsen & Christine Nonbo Andersen In January 2018, The Danish ...
Thanos
1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Views: 56 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Charlie Puth - Girlfriend [Official Audio] "Girlfriend" Out Now - charlieputh.lnk.to Text me:[no phone numbers allowed] Subscribe for more official content from Charlie Puth: charlieputh.lnk.to Follow Charliecharlieputh.com facebook.com@charlieputh instagram.comtiktok.comSoundCloud Lyrics: Yeah, tired of this conversationWe didn’t come all this wayTo touch a little, kiss a ...
Thanos
2 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 343 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Paul Weller - Village - Radio 2 BreakfastPaul Weller performs Village live from his Black Barn studio for the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show
Thanos
2 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 403 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Crowded House - Fall at Your Feet (Live From Home, 2020) In the spirit of musical comradeship through isolation, us fellas in Crowded House have created a live version of Fall At Your Feet, captured here in the making at our respective home set ups. Some of the sentiment in ...
Thanos
2 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 422 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200628after the rototilling we tossed several bags of wild flower seeds. thousands and thousands. we'll see what happens with them. we also bought four trees for our anniversary.all natives, good for birds and butterflies. there's a slash pine, a beautyberry ...
Welcome to The Imbleachment (dangerman)
4 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 410 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Russian Bounties — Trump Threatens the American Experiment - PRESS RUN Not once has Trump angrily banged a lectern and promised to get to the bottom of the stunning and heartbreaking story that Russian intelligence was paying lucrative bounties for the lives of American troops murdered in Afghanistan. Not once ...
Thanos
4 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 514 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Jeff Lynne’s ELO - Telephone Line (Live at Wembley Stadium)Music video by Jeff Lynne's ELO performing Telephone Line (Live at Wembley Stadium). (C) 2017 Big Trilby Records, under exclusive license to Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment vevo.ly
Thanos
5 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 638 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The Alan Parsons Symphonic Project ‘Time’ (Live in Colombia) THE ALAN PARSONS SYMPHONIC PROJECT “LIVE IN COLOMBIA” - AVAILABLE AS DVD, BLU-RAY, 2-CD DIGIPAK, 3 VINYL GATEFOLD AND DIGITAL On the evening of August 31st, 2013, a large crowd gathered at Parque Pies Descalzos in Medellín, Colombia. When ...
Thanos
5 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 634 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Portugal. The Man - People Say (Official Music Video)CREWDirector/DP Michael RagenProducer, Joy SaezCo Producer, Tristan SeniukProduction Design, Jack StrainHair/Make-up, Jennifer PopochockWardrobe Design, Rebecca Luke1st AC, Jerry Turner CASTLead Guard, Matt HastingsGuard, Orlando SubiaGuard, Steve GodfreyGuard, Simos KalivasGuard, Wesley Hubbard
Thanos
6 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 742 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Mixed up Everything covers COLLECTIVE SOUL - Shine — YoutubeBuy our T-Shirt here:mixedupeverything.com Subscribe for more videos: bit.ly Follow Mixed Up Everything: Website & Store: mixedupeverything.comInstagram: instagram.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @mixdupevrythingSpotify: open.spotify.com Please support us:Apple Music - apple.coGoogle Play - bit.lyPaypal - paypal.me
Thanos
6 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 774 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook