And Now, Cyriak Meets Sparks: “The Existential Threat” [VIDEO]

YouTube

The official video for ‘The Existential Threat’ by Sparks, taken from the album ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’. Listen: sparks.lnk.to.

allsparks.com.

Animated and directed by Cyriak.

#Cyriak #Sparks #Animation

Lyrics:

The existential threat that I always feel

Nothing’s happened yet today and yet I have to feel

Danger near, danger here

Nowhere to escape to and nobody there to hear as I now

Scream in fear, scream in fear

The existential threat is drawing very, very near and they all

Look away, look away

Can’t they see the existential threat is on its way

The existential threat that I tend to feel

When I’m walking down the street or right behind the wheel

Turning left, turning right

Trying to escape the cloud that’s close enough to feel and you may

Laugh out loud, laugh out loud

The existential threat is always hanging about and you may

Say go way, say go way

The existential threat is never going away

Doctor gave me these, I said what are these?

He said that they’ll cure an existential type disease

Doubt they will, doubt they will

But I’m keen to try whatever, gimme that pill and he said

Here’s the bill, here’s the bill

In the end they didn’t work, I paid the whole bill because

Insurance won’t, they just won’t

Cover existential meds, I wish I had known

How should I react under this attack

Even when I’m standing up I feel I’m on my back

Quagmire here, quagmire there

I cannot elucidate the danger that is always there but it is

Looming large, extra large

My semi-automatic weapon ready to discharge but it’s a

Futile act, better pack

The existential threat is bulletproof and looming large

Sartre and Camus seemed to understand

Something close to what I’m feeling though they were in France

Deux Magots they would go

Each comparing existential threats they came to blows and then

The crowds came near just to cheer

For the greatest existential threatened philosophe and it is

Comforting, comforting

Then the comfort starts to very quickly fade away

Did I wake you up, sorry if I did

Guess I woke you up and also woke your little kid

Threat outside, let me hide

Just until the danger passes, then I’ll go outside and have to

Come again, once again

The existential threat is at your patio door and do not

Let it in, let it in

When you fight the existential threat you will not win

The existential threat that I always feel

Lots of things have happened and I seek an even keel

Danger near, danger far

Nowhere to escape to and I’m racing in my car as I now

Scream in fear, scream in fear

The existential threat is drawing very, very near as I now

Drive away, by the way

Can’t you see the existential threat is on its way