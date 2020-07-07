Trump’s Niece Releases Tell-All Book That Tells Us What We Already Knew
Politics • Views: 926
Donald Trump’s niece doesn’t like him, and her new book makes that very clear. But there’s no surprising information here; it’s just more confirmation of what an absolutely disgusting human being this president is.
Here’s a look at what’s in it, with a piece of interesting but totally un-shocking news: Trump actually paid someone to take his SAT tests for him. Yep, that’s our president.
JFC. Donald Trump to his own niece: ‘you’re stacked’ https://t.co/mmtozedWpW
— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) July 7, 2020