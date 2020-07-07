 

Trump’s Niece Releases Tell-All Book That Tells Us What We Already Knew

Donald Trump’s niece doesn’t like him, and her new book makes that very clear. But there’s no surprising information here; it’s just more confirmation of what an absolutely disgusting human being this president is.

Here’s a look at what’s in it, with a piece of interesting but totally un-shocking news: Trump actually paid someone to take his SAT tests for him. Yep, that’s our president.

