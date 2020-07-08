Some More News: How the Right Pretends Systemic Racism Doesn’t Exist
Hi. This week’s episodes features Dave Rubin, Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson, and Sam Harris trying to prove that systemic racism doesn’t exist when it most certainly does.
Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written and Directed by Will Gordh (@Will_Gordh).
Special Thanks to Bob Gordh.
