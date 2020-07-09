 

Supreme Court: Trump Is Not Immune From Subpoenas

It’s a mixed bag. This ruling doesn’t mean we’re going to see Trump’s returns right away, but the most important part of the ruling is that the Supreme Court unanimously rejected Trump’s claims that he has absolute immunity.

On the not-so-good side, the court may have managed to kick the can down the road far enough that nothing will come out before the election.

But there’s no doubt about one thing: Trump’s paranoia is now going into overdrive; he’s posted at least 10 unhinged rage-tweets so far this morning.

UPDATE at 7/9/20 9:56:27 am by Charles Johnson

Here’s a more optimistic take from Neil Katyal.

