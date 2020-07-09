The Bob Cesca Podcast: Author Greg Mitchell
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Author Greg Mitchell — Bob’s guest today is award-winning author and nuclear weapons expert Greg Mitchell. Greg’s new book, “The Beginning Or The End: How Hollywood―and America―Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” is out this week and available everywhere. BUY THE BOOK HERE. The book tells the harrowing and sometimes wacky true-life story of the first movie to mythologize the use of the atomic bomb to end World War II. And if you like what you hear, please help support this show by subscribing to our bonus content at bobcescashow.com.