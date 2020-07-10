Two-Thirds of Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Handling of Coronavirus, Race Relations

Today’s poll from ABC News/Ipsos shows that a large majority of American citizens are not buying Donald Trump’s attempt to create an alternate reality where COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter don’t exist: Broad disapproval for Trump’s handling of coronavirus, race relations: POLL.

He’s gone too far this time. He thought he could lie his way out of a pandemic like he’s lied his way out of everything in his entire life, but this time the American public is feeling the pain themselves; coronavirus is touching everyone, personally. And that tends to make reality un-ignorable.

But don’t expect him to change course, no matter how many people die. He’s wrecking his own re-election chances, just by being himself. It’s poetic justice.