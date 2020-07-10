 

Two-Thirds of Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Handling of Coronavirus, Race Relations

196
Politics • Views: 1,636
0

Today’s poll from ABC News/Ipsos shows that a large majority of American citizens are not buying Donald Trump’s attempt to create an alternate reality where COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter don’t exist: Broad disapproval for Trump’s handling of coronavirus, race relations: POLL.

He’s gone too far this time. He thought he could lie his way out of a pandemic like he’s lied his way out of everything in his entire life, but this time the American public is feeling the pain themselves; coronavirus is touching everyone, personally. And that tends to make reality un-ignorable.

But don’t expect him to change course, no matter how many people die. He’s wrecking his own re-election chances, just by being himself. It’s poetic justice.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
When the Air Becomes the EnemyIn March we barely knew how COVID-19 spread. We ran with a number of assumptions. And we got spanked. By the virus. What we humans got right or wrong is for another Page. As I write this the United States ...
Rightwingconspirator
5 hours, 48 minutes ago
Views: 76 • Comments: 3 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Perfect Way to Die (Behind the Scenes) Behind the scenes footage from my ‘Perfect Way to Die’ video. This song is SO powerful and means so much in this time right now. While I am a mother, I could NEVER understand what it’s like to lose ...
Thanos
1 day, 9 hours ago
Views: 227 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall — Bryan Ferry (Live 1977)
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 331 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Barry McGuire - Eve of Destruction Subscribe to The Best Of for more classic music history, videos and playlists: bit.ly "Eve of Destruction" is a protest song written by P. F. Sloan. Barry McGuire recorded the track in July 1965. It was released by Dunhill ...
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 315 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200705It was a good, non exhausting day's work, even though it was 98 degrees when we started. The end of the first game in the series is in sight. We can see the finish line.So everything we do now is ...
Welcome to The Imbleachment (dangerman)
3 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 384 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 8
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - the Danish National Symphony Orchestra (Live) #TheMorriconeDuel #FilmMusicLive #DNSOWant to experience The Danish National Symphony Orchestra live? bit.ly The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Composed by Ennio MorriconeVarious flutes: Hans Ulrik, Russell ItaniVocals: Tuva Semmingsen & Christine Nonbo Andersen In January 2018, The Danish ...
Thanos
4 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 584 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Charlie Puth - Girlfriend [Official Audio] "Girlfriend" Out Now - charlieputh.lnk.to Text me:[no phone numbers allowed] Subscribe for more official content from Charlie Puth: charlieputh.lnk.to Follow Charliecharlieputh.com facebook.com@charlieputh instagram.comtiktok.comSoundCloud Lyrics: Yeah, tired of this conversationWe didn’t come all this wayTo touch a little, kiss a ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 738 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Paul Weller - Village - Radio 2 BreakfastPaul Weller performs Village live from his Black Barn studio for the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 802 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Crowded House - Fall at Your Feet (Live From Home, 2020) In the spirit of musical comradeship through isolation, us fellas in Crowded House have created a live version of Fall At Your Feet, captured here in the making at our respective home set ups. Some of the sentiment in ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 792 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200628after the rototilling we tossed several bags of wild flower seeds. thousands and thousands. we'll see what happens with them. we also bought four trees for our anniversary.all natives, good for birds and butterflies. there's a slash pine, a beautyberry ...
Welcome to The Imbleachment (dangerman)
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 705 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook