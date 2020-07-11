The Bob Cesca Podcast Sums Up the Week: One Term Loser
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
One Term Loser — [Explicit Language] Major Supreme Court victories against the imperial presidency; Mazars and others have to turn over Trump’s financial documents to investigators; Additional hurdles in court; Deutsche Bank agrees to turn over documents; Too Much Information; Revisiting the New York Times investigation into Trump’s tax scams; Black Lives Matter mural painted outside Trump Tower; Red Hat couple charged with hate crimes; TRex’s awesome new article for The Guardian; The CDC will not revise its reopening guidelines; Tulsa is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by C.C. Grace and Stone Cold Chakra; and more!