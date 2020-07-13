White House Cites This Interview in Attempt to Discredit Dr. Fauci

YouTube

If you’re paying attention to the news you’ve probably heard by now that the Trump gang has begun openly attacking Dr. Tony Fauci, America’s top expert on infectious diseases. This CNN clip does a good job of showing how misleading the garbage coming from the White House is, but it’s also yet another example of a news media that plays dumb, and acts as if every day is a brand new world in which nothing ever happened before.

Because CNN’s Alisyn Camerota begins by asking, “I just want to ask you about this ‘tension’ or whatever’s happening with Dr. Fauci?”

“Whatever’s happening?” Seriously? They haven’t noticed yet that Trump is deliberately ignoring and attacking scientific and medical experts because he thinks he can deny the pandemic out of existence?