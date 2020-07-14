The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Washington Buzz Burbanks
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Washington Buzz Burbanks — [Explicit Language] The Radio Antiques Roadshow; Ron from Ron and Fez with a great suggestion for the Washington football team name; Poland’s president re-elected; The shirkers don’t understand why isolating is important; Ashley Parker and the ‘presidential’ trope; Trump’s oppo research against Dr. Fauci; Mick Mulvaney is very confused; Fiction clashing with reality again; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Richard Turgeon, and Logan Piercy; and more!