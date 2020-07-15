In Which Ivanka Trump Blatantly Violates Executive Branch Standards of Ethical Conduct

In today’s example of the simply stunning corruption of the Trump crime family, we give you Ivanka Trump, doing the culture war boogaloo with a can of beans.

I don’t understand. How can this possibly be real? pic.twitter.com/ti8BRZxndA — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 15, 2020

Ivanka Trump is an official government employee, and when her new job was announced in 2017, she said some words about being aware of the ethical requirements of her new position.

In a statement, she says she was voluntarily complying with all ethics rules, but was aware of the concerns about advising her father in a personal capacity. “I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees. Throughout this process I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House Counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role,” she said.

So of course, here she is blatantly violating the standards of ethical conduct for executive branch employees.

(c) Endorsements. An employee shall not use or permit the use of his Government position or title or any authority associated with his public office to endorse any product, service or enterprise…

This is far from the first ethics violation committed by the gang of entitled criminals in the White House; in fact, there are too many violations to count at this point.

And now Ivanka’s criminal father is joining her in this blatant fuck you to government ethics. Just posted on Instagram: