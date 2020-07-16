 

A Gorgeous New Music Video From Jacob Collier: “He Won’t Hold You” (Feat. Rapsody)

142
Music • Views: 1,399
0

YouTube

The fourth single from Djesse Vol. 3, featuring the incandescent Rapsody.

Video Animated and Directed by Daniel Bruson.

Stream & Download “He Won’t Hold You” ➡ jacobcollier.lnk.to
Jacob’s musical universe ➡ jacobcollier.lnk.to

jacobcollier.com
facebook.com
instagram.com
twitter.com
tiktok.com

danielbruson.com

Video Creative Director: Danna Takako

Daniel Bruson would like to give special thanks to Talita Annunciato and Ariel Wolinger.

© Hajanga Records 2020

Music video by Jacob Collier performing He Won’t Hold You. © 2020 Hajanga Records, under exclusive licence to Interscope Records / Decca, a division of Universal Music Operations Limited

vevo.ly

