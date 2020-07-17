Time to Sound the Alarm: Unidentified Federal Agents in Unmarked Cars Are Arresting Portland Protesters
Meanwhile, in Portland, Oregon, unidentified men in military fatigues with generic “POLICE” labels are driving around in unmarked vans and snatching protesters off the streets.
We’re at the point where Trump is sending his own personal goon squads into cities to terrorize demonstrators.
Seems like people should be more than a little alarmed at this development.
When several men in green military fatigues and generic “police” patches sprang out of an unmarked gray minivan in front of Mark Pettibone in the early hours of Wednesday morning, his first instinct was to run.
He did not know whether the men were police or far-right extremists, who frequently don military-like outfits and harass left-leaning protesters in Portland, Ore. The 29-year-old resident said he made it about a half-block before he realized there would be no escape.
Then, he sank to his knees, hands in the air.
“I was terrified,” Pettibone told The Washington Post. “It seemed like it was out of a horror/sci-fi, like a Philip K. Dick novel. It was like being preyed upon.”
He was detained and searched. One man asked him if he had any weapons; he did not. They drove him to the federal courthouse and placed him in a holding cell. Two officers eventually returned to read his Miranda rights and ask if he would waive those rights to answer a few questions; he did not.
And almost as suddenly as they had grabbed him off the street, the men let him go.