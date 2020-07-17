Solo Acoustic Guitar at Its Best: Luca Stricagnoli Does Ennio Morricone, “For a Few Dollars More”

YouTube

Ennio Morricone was one of my favorite composers. He has been a massive inspiration for me and he was one of those people who made me feel proud of being Italian. I arranged his masterpiece “For A Few Dollars More” last year and I put it in my latest album. After hearing about the sad news of his death this week, Meg and I decided to shoot this video to celebrate his music. If you guys don´t know who Ennio Morricone was, I invite you to go and listen to some of his works. He was a true legend and will be remembered forever.

I also want to wish a speedy recovery to my uncle Roberto Stricagnoli, who is in the hospital. He is a great tenor and I am sure he will be healthy very soon.

#guitar #fingerstyle #acousticguitar

LEARN THIS PIECE

lucastricagnoli.com

LISTEN TO MY NEW ALBUM:

orcd.co

GET PHYSICAL COPY OF MY NEW ALBUM: candyrat.com

MY PATREON (video tutorials, tabs and behind the scenes)

patreon.com

GUITAR RING:

muca.shop

INSTAGRAM instagram.com…

FACEBOOK facebook.com

WEBSITE lucastricagnoli.com

BOOKING CONTACT info@lucastricagnoli.com

VIDEO BY MEG PFEIFFER:

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram instagram.com

GUITAR BY:

Davide Serracini: serracini.it

RECORDED AND MIXED BY:

Proton Studio: protonstudio.de

STRINGS BY:

daddario.com

CAPO BY:

spidercapo.com