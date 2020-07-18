Drummer Phenom JD Beck Astounds in a Jam With Ghost-Note

YouTube

Wow. This kid is absolutely amazing. Watch the reactions from the other musicians.

Zildjian LIVE! Season 2, Episode 4: JD Beck (Featuring DOMi)

Written by: JD Beck and DOMi

Zildjian LIVE Season 2 represents the energy and passion that’s generated when you bring together artists from around the world for a true Zildjian Family Experience!

Season 2 is hosted by Aaron Spears, musically directed by Robert “Sput” Searight and features the band Ghost-Note!

JD’s Cymbal Setup:

8” A Custom Splash (on snare 1)

10” A Custom Splash and 6” K Splash (stack)

6” A Custom Splash (on snare 2)

16” K Constantinople Crashes (as HiHats)

17” K Constantinople Crash

10” Vintage A Splash (on snare 3)

Zildjian LIVE! Season 2 Schedule:

Episode 1: Matt Greiner – April

Episode 2: Sarah Thawer – May

Episode 3: Marcus Gilmore – June

Episode 4: JD Beck – July

Episode 5: Stanton Moore – August

Episode 6: Ash Soan – September

Episode 7: Gergo Borlai – October

Episode 8: Dennis Chambers- November

Ghost-Note Band:

Robert Sput Searight - music director/keyboards

Nathaniel Werth- percussion

Dywane “MonoNeon” Thomas Jr. - bass

Sylvester Onyejiaka – baritone sax, flute

Jonathan Mones – alto sax, flute

Mike Jelani Brooks – tenor saxophone, flute

Xavier Taplin – keyboards

Peter Knudsen – guitar

Mike Clowes - guitar

Featuring Special Guest: DOMi on Keyboards

Audio Engineers:

Kevin Majorino

Tyler Shields

Sphere Audio Assistants:

Matt Cerritos

Xavier Stephenson

Daniel Morris

Audio Mixer:

Ben Burget at 206 Studios

Audio Mastering:

Dave Donnelly at DNA Mastering

Videographers:

Trevor Bowman

Scott Quade

Dean Fisher

Evan Chapman

Kevin Eikenberg

Taylor Davis

Mark Wessels

Photographers:

Ian Grom

Special thanks to:

Sphere Studios and Mackenzie Coats

Livemix for providing the monitoring system

Earthworks for providing the microphones

