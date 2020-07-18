 

Drummer Phenom JD Beck Astounds in a Jam With Ghost-Note

Wow. This kid is absolutely amazing. Watch the reactions from the other musicians.

Zildjian LIVE! Season 2, Episode 4: JD Beck (Featuring DOMi)
Written by: JD Beck and DOMi

Zildjian LIVE Season 2 represents the energy and passion that’s generated when you bring together artists from around the world for a true Zildjian Family Experience!

Season 2 is hosted by Aaron Spears, musically directed by Robert “Sput” Searight and features the band Ghost-Note!

JD’s Cymbal Setup:
8” A Custom Splash (on snare 1)
10” A Custom Splash and 6” K Splash (stack)
6” A Custom Splash (on snare 2)
16” K Constantinople Crashes (as HiHats)
17” K Constantinople Crash
10” Vintage A Splash (on snare 3)

Zildjian LIVE! Season 2 Schedule:
Episode 1: Matt Greiner – April
Episode 2: Sarah Thawer – May
Episode 3: Marcus Gilmore – June
Episode 4: JD Beck – July
Episode 5: Stanton Moore – August
Episode 6: Ash Soan – September
Episode 7: Gergo Borlai – October
Episode 8: Dennis Chambers- November

Ghost-Note Band:
Robert Sput Searight - music director/keyboards
Nathaniel Werth- percussion
Dywane “MonoNeon” Thomas Jr. - bass
Sylvester Onyejiaka – baritone sax, flute
Jonathan Mones – alto sax, flute
Mike Jelani Brooks – tenor saxophone, flute
Xavier Taplin – keyboards
Peter Knudsen – guitar
Mike Clowes - guitar

Featuring Special Guest: DOMi on Keyboards

Audio Engineers:
Kevin Majorino
Tyler Shields

Sphere Audio Assistants:
Matt Cerritos
Xavier Stephenson
Daniel Morris

Audio Mixer:
Ben Burget at 206 Studios

Audio Mastering:
Dave Donnelly at DNA Mastering

Videographers:
Trevor Bowman
Scott Quade
Dean Fisher
Evan Chapman
Kevin Eikenberg
Taylor Davis
Mark Wessels

Photographers:
Ian Grom

Special thanks to:
Sphere Studios and Mackenzie Coats
Livemix for providing the monitoring system
Earthworks for providing the microphones

