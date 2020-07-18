Too Much Fun in 3 Minutes: Pomplamoose Ft. Ross Garren, “Les Copains D’abord” (Georges Brassens)
A cover of “Les copains d’abord” by Pomplamoose.
CREDITS
Lead Vocals: Nataly Dawn
Harmonica: Ross Garren
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: John Schroeder
Upright Bass: Eliana Athayde
Drums: Ben Rose
Clarinet: John Tegmeyer
Mandolin: Erik Miron
Background Vocals: Sarah Dugas
Engineer: Tim Sonnefeld
Assistant Engineer: Branko Presley
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Producer: John Schroeder
Video Production/Direction: Ricky Chavez
Camera Operators: Merlin Showalter, Sammy Rothman, Dijon Herron, Brad Davis
Art Design: Brad Davis, Susannah Honey
Video Editor: Brad Davis
Recorded at The Village in Los Angeles.