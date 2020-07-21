The Bob Cesca Podcast: Buddy Hinton
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Buddy Hinton — [Explicit Language] Kimberley Johnson from the Start Me Up podcast fills in for Buzz Burbank; John Kasich rumored to be speaking at the Democratic convention; Bob vs Charlie; Fox News anchors sued for sexual harassment; Ed Henry accused of rape; Trump is Buddy Hinton from the Brady Bunch; Gabe Sherman’s amazing piece for Vanity Fair about Trump’s sadness; Trump removes portraits of Bush and Clinton; Trump’s sending more stormtroopers to other major cities; The daily Trump shows are starting again; How Trump will screw with the election; Trump is deliberately slowing the mail; With music by Matt Jaffe and State To State; and more!