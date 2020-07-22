Colbert Still at Home: Losing Ground to Biden, Trump Demonizes Immigrants and Targets U.S. Citizens With Secret Police
Stephen has a great idea in this clip: fitting Donald Trump with a doggie shock collar. This could work. At the very least it would be amusing as hell.
With polls showing Americans want former VP Joe Biden to take over the country’s coronavirus response, President Trump is lashing out at old enemies and waging an unconstitutional campaign of harassment against U.S. citizens in the streets of Portland, Oregon. #Colbert #StephenAtHome #Monologue