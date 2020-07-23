Washington Post Video Debunks Trump’s Lies About Mail-in Voting

YouTube

Here’s a pretty good analysis of Donald Trump’s absurdly false claims about mail-in voting by the Washington Post’s Philip Bump, making the very important point that Trump is trying to create an excuse to refuse to accept the results of the election.

And the Trump-thing is right to be terrified of losing, if this new Quinnipiac poll is accurate.