 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Person Woman Man Camera TV

Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Person Woman Man Camera TV — [Explicit Content] Donald Trump’s illegal invasion and occupation of American cities; Operation Legend and Operation Diligent Valor; Portland mayor tear-gassed; Arresting Black people in Chicago; What the Constitution says about a federal police force; Trump short circuits during Fox News interview; Person Woman Man Camera TV; The Panthers Organization; The United States surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases; Trump sent well-wishes to accused child sex trafficker; David TRex Ferguson and Jody Hamilton are here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Dave Molter, and The Scenic Route; and more!

