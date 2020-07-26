Stunning: Luca Stricagnoli Plays Mozart on Guitar (Turkish March)

YouTube

I recently re-watched the move “Amadeus” and got reminded what a genius W.A. Mozart was. When I think of all the wonderful music he composed and how much he did in his short life, I feel so much admiration and respect towards him. I don´t normally play pieces belonging to the classical music world but I felt inspired and so I decided to try and arrange his Tukish March (Rondo Alla Turca) using the technique of double tapping, but on an acoustic guitar. I hope you enjoy it…there will be more. Thanks for following me.

