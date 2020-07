YouTube

Do you have any gigs? Neither do we…

A DIRTY LOOPS PRODUCTION FEATURING

HENRIK LINDER (BASS)

ARON MELLERGÅRD (DRUMS)

WRITTEN BY HENRIK LINDER, ARON MELLERGÅRD, CARL WIKSTRÖM-ASK

MIXED BY SIMON PETRÉN

MASTERED BY SIMON PETRÉN

FILMED BY MIKI ANAGRIUS

MANAGEMENT BY QUINCY JONES PRODUCTIONS (aabate@quincyjones.com)