Laura Marling by Herself: “Fortune”

YouTube

‘Song For Our Daughter’ is out now. Listen/order here: lauramarling.com

CREDITS:

Director: Justin Tyler Close

Executive Producer: Sam Holmes

Producer: Cora Rodriguez

Label: Partisan Records / Chrysalis Records

Director of Photography: Jacob Møller

Editor: Jeff Watterson

Colourist: Sam Gilling

First AC: Thomas Carpenter

Second AC: Cleo Vogler

Sound Designer: Dayana Capulong

Sound Engineer: Finn Lomax

Stylist: Steph Wilson

Runner / Driver: Tim Abbey & Laurence Hamilton

Thanks to ATC Management & Alldayeveryday

Follow Laura Marling:

Facebook: lauramarling.lnk.to

Instagram: lauramarling.lnk.to

Twitter: lauramarling.lnk.to

Spotify: lauramarling.lnk.to

Apple Music: lauramarling.lnk.to

Sign-up to the mailing list here: lauramarling.lnk.to

Lyrics:

You took out that money that your mumma had saved

She told me she kept it for running away

Oh my, fortunes can change



You’ve picked up some tricks that you learnt on your way

For fear you’d be lonely if you never changed

Oh my, you lost your faith



We landed on rocks and that’s partly to blame

We wandered the landscape in this

Unbearable pain

Oh my, your fortune can change

At least we agree that we’ve wasted our time

We’ll give up the hope that we’ll meet down the line

Better off measured in coffee and wine

I think on it fondly now the truth can be told

Some love is ancient and it lives on in your soul

A fortune that never grows old

You spent all that money that your mumma had saved

Told me she kept it for running away

Never quite found the right way to say

I’m sorry my darling my mind it has been changed

Release me from this unbearable pain

And so ends a story I had hoped to change

I had to release us from this unbearable pain

And promise, we won’t come here again

lauramarling.com