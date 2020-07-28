The Bob Cesca Podcast: Operation McRib
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Operation McRib — [Explicit Language] Buzz Burbank is back from vacation; Bill Barr’s testimony in the House Judiciary Committee; Shame on you, Mr. Barr; The Dick Cheney Voice; Motormouth Doug Collins doesn’t understand federalism; Barr’s shell games with the numbers; Jim Jordan’s Riot Porn; American Fascism is here; The truth about the Richmond riots; Tom Cotton on slavery; Junior suspended from Twitter for lying; Free speech; Trump lied about throwing out the first pitch; The Top 5 possible explanations for Doctor Fauci’s lousy opening pitch; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Cloud Party, and The Arts And Sciences; and more!