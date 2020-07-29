GOHMERT! In Which Louie’s Refusal to Wear a Mask Bites Him Right on the Louie

The nightmarish cartoon character known as the dumbest man in Congress, Louie Gohmert, who refuses to wear a mask and frequently spouts conspiracy theories about COVID-19 (and everything else), has today tested positive for the virus.

Louie was seen yesterday having a chat with AG William Barr after his testimony, neither of them wearing masks. And there are unconfirmed reports that Gohmert went to the Congressional gym this morning after learning he had the virus, which would fit with everything we know about the Texas turkey.

He also apparently attended a press event last night at the Trump Hotel, sans mask.

On the attendee list for a press event at Trump Hotel Monday night: Louie Gohmert pic.twitter.com/t10x0b6l5O — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 29, 2020

So the dumbest man in Congress may also turn out to be one of the most deadly to be around.

Louie has thoughts about his infection.

.@replouiegohmert: “I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, if I might have put some… of the virus on the mask and breathed it in” https://t.co/Oe4YbPwBrz #txlege #coronavirus — Evan Smith (@evanasmith) July 29, 2020