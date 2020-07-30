Herman Cain Mocked Mask Wearing. Today He Died From COVID-19.

Herman Cain scoffed at COVID-19 and refused to wear a mask. He proudly tweeted a photo of himself at Trump’s ill-fated June 20th Tulsa rally, in a crowd of unmasked people.

At some point during all this denial and dumbassery he caught the virus.

Today he’s dead.

Cain is one more victim of Donald Trump’s criminal dereliction of duty, and Trump’s death count has now exceeded 150,000.