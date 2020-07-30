Herman Cain Mocked Mask Wearing. Today He Died From COVID-19.
Herman Cain scoffed at COVID-19 and refused to wear a mask. He proudly tweeted a photo of himself at Trump’s ill-fated June 20th Tulsa rally, in a crowd of unmasked people.
Here’s just a few of the #BlackVoicesForTrump at tonight’s rally! Having a fantastic time!#TulsaRally2020 #Trumptulsa #TulsaTrumprally #MAGA #Trump2020 #Trump2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/27mUzkg7kL
— Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) June 20, 2020
At some point during all this denial and dumbassery he caught the virus.
Cain is one more victim of Donald Trump’s criminal dereliction of duty, and Trump’s death count has now exceeded 150,000.