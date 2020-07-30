Watch Live: President Obama Delivers Eulogy at Rep. John Lewis’s Funeral in Atlanta

YouTube

Rep. John Lewis’s funeral will be held July 30 at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led. Former president Barack Obama will deliver a eulogy, along with remembrances from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Anchor Libby Casey will be joined by Post reporters Nicole Ellis, Eugene Scott, Rhonda Colvin and Paul Kane. Spencer Crew, the director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, will also discuss Lewis’s legacy.

Lewis’s family has asked members of the public not to travel from across the country to pay their respects. The civil rights leader died on July 17 at the age of 80, several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. Lewis spent his lifetime preaching nonviolence while enduring beatings and jailings during seminal front-line confrontations of the 1960s. He spent more than three decades in Congress defending the crucial gains he had helped achieve for people of color. Read more: wapo.st. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st

