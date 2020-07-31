 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Demon Semen Dreamin’

78
Politics • Views: 1,295
0

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Demon Semen Dreamin’ — [Explicit Content] The world premiere of David Ferguson’s new single; Donald Trump proposes delaying the November 3 election; Pompeo says it’s up to the Justice Department; The influence of the president; Why all the alleged distractions form a Voltron of non-distractions; How he might try to do it; The economy retracts by 32 percent; 15 percent unemployment; Herman Cain died from COVID contracted at Trump’s Tulsa Rally; Louie Gohmert has COVID, too; Mike Flynn is in trouble again; High Pitch Biff talks about Putin’s bounties on American troops; David TRex Ferguson and Jody Hamilton are here; With music by Astral Summer and Callie Cardamon; and more!

