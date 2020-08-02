Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan: “The Trappings”
A gang of musical legends make up Goat Rodeo, led by legendary cellist and friend of the show, Yo-Yo Ma. Here are Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, Aoife O’Donovan and Yo-Yo Ma performing “The Trappings” off their brand new album “Not Our First Goat Rodeo” which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass and Classical charts and is available everywhere now. #GoatRodeo #NotOurFirstGoatRodeo