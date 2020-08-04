Full Episode: Probably the Last Interview Jonathan Swan Ever Gets With the Liar in the White House [VIDEO]
It seems extraordinary, but all Jonathan Swan is actually doing in this interview is slowing things down as Trump begins his high-velocity lying, asking him to back up his absurd lies and delusional boasting with evidence. Which he, of course, cannot. Watch Swan’s face as he reacts to the deluge of dishonesty.
The question I had after getting through this: why in the world is it so rare for journalists to hold this repulsive narcissist’s feet to the fire? It certainly isn’t difficult!
On the return of Axios on HBO, Axios National Political Correspondent, Jonathan Swan, speaks with President Donald Trump about multiple topics including the coronavirus crisis, the Black Lives Matter movement, the November election, and U.S. Foreign Policy in Afghanistan, China, and Russia. Axios On HBO airs Mondays at 11pm. #HBO #AxiosOnHBO
Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: goo.gl