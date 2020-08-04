The Bob Cesca Podcast: It Is What It Is
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
It Is What It Is — [Explicit Language] Massive explosion rocks Beirut; Trump mispronounces ‘Yosemite’ twice; We recap the highlights of Trump’s disastrous interview with Axios; ‘The Guy Who Can’t Finish A Sentence’; Cy Vance closes in on Trump’s bank and insurance fraud; Trump says he has the right to ban absentee ballots; Republicans are being hurt by Trump’s jihad against absentee ballots; Our coronavirus numbers are a national disgrace; Dr. Birx versus Trump; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers and John Carbonara; and more!