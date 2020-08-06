 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Good News Show

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Good News Show — [Explicit Content] The Trump Stress gave way to some really good news; Deutsche Bank handed over Trump financial documents to Cy Vance; Trump’s bank and insurance fraud; The New York attorney general announces a civil proceeding to dissolve the NRA; The actual purpose of the NRA; Tony and Ezekiel; Democrats working on a fix for the Postal Service; Facebook and Twitter remove Trump’s disinformation; Mike DeWine tests positive; Mayor Garcetti versus the COVID shirkers; Stink-palming the president; Florida man spits on kid for wearing a mask; Trump’s Beirut Gaffe; Trump’s RNC speech at the White House; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Brian Lisik and Scott Cook; and more!

