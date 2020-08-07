A Dark Vision: Protomartyr, “I Am You Now”
I’m suddenly hooked on this band; been binging on all their latest videos. They make a hell of a noise.
Protomartyr - “I Am You Now”, taken from ‘Ultimate Success Today’, out now on Domino Record Co.
Produced by: Autry René Fulbright
Animator: Joseph Howard
Illustrator: Alex Leonard
Edited by: Joseph Howard