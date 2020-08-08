Some More News: How Ben Shapiro Pretends Nothing Can Be Done About Systemic Racism [VIDEO]

YouTube

Hi. Here is a video about Ben Shapiro and systemic racism.

Check out our new DEFUND THE POLICE merch. All proceeds go to Bail Fund Network: tinyurl.com

Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com

SUBSCRIBE to SOME SOME MORE NEWS CLIPS: tinyurl.com

Check out our MERCH STORE: tinyurl.com

SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com

Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written and directed by Will Gordh (@Will_Gordh).

You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:

iTunes: goo.gl

Google Play: goo.gl

Soundcloud: goo.gl

Stitcher: goo.gl

Follow us on social media!

Twitter: @SomeMoreNews

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Source List - tinyurl.com

#SystemticRacism #BenShaprio #SomeMoreNews