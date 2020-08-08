 

Michael Brecker, Herbie Hancock, Roy Hargrove “Directions in Music” - JazzBaltica 2002

This whole concert is one of the all-time greats, so watch it all if you’re jazz-inclined, but I’ve queued this video up to one of the most mind-blowing solo saxophone candenzas I’ve ever heard, Michael Brecker’s interpretation of the John Coltrane standard “Naima.”

!!! jazzbaltica.de
Michael Brecker - michaelbrecker.com
Herbie Hancock - herbiehancock.com
George Mraz - georgemraz.com

00:00:19 - The Sorcerer
00:10:24 - The Poet
00:17:18 - So What / Impressions
00:36:32 - Misstery
00:45:15 - Naima (Brecker solo)
00:55:50 - Transition
01:10:20 - My Ship
01:18:36 - D Trane
01:34:57 - Pinocchio
01:43:02 - end credits

Michael Brecker - tenor saxophone
Roy Hargrove - trumpet
Herbie Hancock - piano
George Mraz - bass
Willie Jones III. - drums

Große Konzertscheune, Jazzbaltica, Salzau, Germany, 6.7.2002

! ! ! please pay attention ! ! !
I Do Not Own The Rights To The Music.
All Rights Belong To Their Respectful Owners.
If you think it is violates your copyright and you wish the video to be removed immediately, please report…

