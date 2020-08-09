 

Elise Trouw and Scary Pockets: “Dreams” (Fleetwood Mac Funk Cover)

Ok, here’s the deal: we buy a lot of our gear from reverb.com. It turns out that they have an affiliate program - every time someone clicks on the link below and buys something, Scary Pockets actually gets paid a small affiliate fee. So we hope that the gear list below not only gives you a sense of the equipment we use to make music, but that it actually helps Scary Pockets build a sustainable business as well. That said, ENJOY:
Drums: 1964 Ludwig Gold Sparkle
Bass: 1965 Fender P-Bass
Guitar: Fender Bass VI, Kiesel
Keys: Wurlitzer 200, Juno 60
Amps: Magnatone 410x, 1957 Fender Havard, Quilter, Bell&Howell, Noble DI

Mics
Vocal: SM7b
Kick: D12
Snr: SM57
OH: RCA44
Hat: Altec Lipstick Tube Condenser
Wurly: EV 666
Organ: C37a, RE-20
Guitar: EV666, Sm57

Console: UA 610

A cover of “Dreams” by Scary Pockets.

CREDITS
Lead vocal/Drums: Elise Trouw
Bass: Nick Campbell
Percussion: Rob Humphreys
Guitar: Horace Bray
Trumpet, Arranging: Jon Lampley
Saxophone, Arranging: Louis Fouché
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman

Mixing/Mastering: Craig Polasko
Recording Engineer/Additional Mixing: Caleb Parker
Additional Production/Background Vocals: Louis Cato
Video Production: Ricky Chavez
Camera operator: Sammy Rothman
Video Editor: Adam Kritzberg

Recorded Live at Valentine Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

About Scary Pockets
We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications! 

