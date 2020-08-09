Elise Trouw and Scary Pockets: “Dreams” (Fleetwood Mac Funk Cover)

YouTube

Listen on Spotify: tinyurl.com

Listen on iTunes: tinyurl.com

Join the community: patreon.com

Ok, here’s the deal: we buy a lot of our gear from reverb.com. It turns out that they have an affiliate program - every time someone clicks on the link below and buys something, Scary Pockets actually gets paid a small affiliate fee. So we hope that the gear list below not only gives you a sense of the equipment we use to make music, but that it actually helps Scary Pockets build a sustainable business as well. That said, ENJOY:

reverb.grsm.io

Drums: 1964 Ludwig Gold Sparkle

Bass: 1965 Fender P-Bass

Guitar: Fender Bass VI, Kiesel

Keys: Wurlitzer 200, Juno 60

Amps: Magnatone 410x, 1957 Fender Havard, Quilter, Bell&Howell, Noble DI

Mics

Vocal: SM7b

Kick: D12

Snr: SM57

OH: RCA44

Hat: Altec Lipstick Tube Condenser

Wurly: EV 666

Organ: C37a, RE-20

Guitar: EV666, Sm57

Console: UA 610

Subscribe: bit.ly

Official Website: scarypocketsfunk.com

Stories Channel: youtube.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Twitter: @scarypockets

Bandcamp: scarypockets.bandcamp.com

Watch the newest videos

A cover of “Dreams” by Scary Pockets.

CREDITS

Lead vocal/Drums: Elise Trouw

Bass: Nick Campbell

Percussion: Rob Humphreys

Guitar: Horace Bray

Trumpet, Arranging: Jon Lampley

Saxophone, Arranging: Louis Fouché

Keys: Jack Conte

Guitar: Ryan Lerman

Mixing/Mastering: Craig Polasko

Recording Engineer/Additional Mixing: Caleb Parker

Additional Production/Background Vocals: Louis Cato

Video Production: Ricky Chavez

Camera operator: Sammy Rothman

Video Editor: Adam Kritzberg

Recorded Live at Valentine Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

Watch more videos!

Scary Pockets

90s Hits Funkified

Scary Goldings

Most Popular

About Scary Pockets

We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!

#ScaryPockets #Funk #FleetwoodMac #Dreams #EliseTrouw