Amazing Fretwork by Marcin: Moonlight Sonata on One Guitar
Moonlight Sonata arranged and performed by Marcin (from the 1st and 3rd movements).
Listen & download the single ‘Moonlight Sonata’ here: marcin.lnk.to
Tabs & Sheet Music available on: marcinofficial.com
He possesses dynamic and dazzling virtuosity, a uniquely percussive style – “I use the body of my guitar to produce kicks, snares, scratches” – and awe-inspiring ingenuity as an arranger and producer across multiple styles and genres. So it is little surprise that Sony Music Masterworks signed young Polish guitarist Marcin almost immediately upon hearing him. Now, for his eagerly anticipated first single on the label, the 19-year-old guitar superstar releases his own innovative arrangement of the first and third movements of Beethoven’s famous ‘Moonlight Sonata’.
Video Concept: Marcin
Production Company: TOMASENS @tomasenscru
Video producers: Marcin, TOMASENS
Production Assistant: DF - Zdanowski
Editing: TOMASENS
Opening Captions: Empadé Design Studio
Makeup: Kinga Puchała
Special Thanks: Kielce Cathedral Administration, Robert Malicki, Piotr & Lidia Patrzałek
Release date: 26 June 2020
© 2020 Sony Masterworks, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.
