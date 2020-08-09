 

Amazing Fretwork by Marcin: Moonlight Sonata on One Guitar

32
Music • Views: 832
0

YouTube

Moonlight Sonata arranged and performed by Marcin (from the 1st and 3rd movements).
Listen & download the single ‘Moonlight Sonata’ here: marcin.lnk.to
Tabs & Sheet Music available on: marcinofficial.com

He possesses dynamic and dazzling virtuosity, a uniquely percussive style – “I use the body of my guitar to produce kicks, snares, scratches” – and awe-inspiring ingenuity as an arranger and producer across multiple styles and genres. So it is little surprise that Sony Music Masterworks signed young Polish guitarist Marcin almost immediately upon hearing him. Now, for his eagerly anticipated first single on the label, the 19-year-old guitar superstar releases his own innovative arrangement of the first and third movements of Beethoven’s famous ‘Moonlight Sonata’.

FOLLOW MARCIN:

► Website, Tabs & Tour Dates: marcinofficial.com
► Instagram: instagram.com
► Facebook: facebook.com
► Twitter: @MarcinGuitar
► TikTok: tiktok.com

Video Concept: Marcin
Production Company: TOMASENS @tomasenscru
Video producers: Marcin, TOMASENS
Production Assistant: DF - Zdanowski
Editing: TOMASENS
Opening Captions: Empadé Design Studio
Makeup: Kinga Puchała
Special Thanks: Kielce Cathedral Administration, Robert Malicki, Piotr & Lidia Patrzałek

FOLLOW SONY MASTERWORKS:

► Sony Masterworks Youtube: youtube.com
► Sony Masterworks Facebook: facebook.com
► Sony Masterworks Instagram: instagram.com
► Sony Masterworks Twitter: @sonymasterworks

Release date: 26 June 2020

© 2020 Sony Masterworks, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

#Marcin #MoonlightSonata #Vevo

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Ratched You deserve someone to show you mercy. From the creator of American Horror Story, witness the origin of one of the world's most iconic characters, Nurse Ratched. Sarah Paulson stars in Ratched, coming to Netflix on September 18. SUBSCRIBE: ...
Thanos
18 hours, 16 minutes ago
Views: 144 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
The Jaded Hearts Club - Reach Out I’ll Be There (Official Video) The Official Video for Reach Out I'll Be There by The Jaded Hearts Club. The new album You've Always Been Here is out 2 October, pre-order now: jadedhearts.lnk.to Listen to We'll Meet Again / Reach Out I'll Be There: ...
Thanos
18 hours, 43 minutes ago
Views: 160 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Raised by Wolves — New Ridley Scott Television Series Mother was programmed to protect everyone after Earth had been destroyed. When the big bad wolf shows up, she is the one we must trust. Subscribe: bit.ly Be the first to know more:HBO Max: hbom.axLike HBO Max on Facebook: ...
Thanos
2 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 274 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Black Pumas - Confines (Official Live Session With String Quartet) “Confines (Live in Studio)” is available now to stream/download. It is from the deluxe edition of the Black Pumas’ debut album which will be released digitally August 28 and physically October 9. Pre-order in 2xLP, 2xCD and digital formats: ...
Thanos
4 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 385 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Orville Peck - Smalltown Boy (Official Audio) Official audio for Orville Peck’s cover of "Smalltown Boy" by Bronski Beat out now: orvillepeck.lnk.to Pre-save / Pre-add Orville's new EP Show Pony here: orvillepeck.lnk.to Amazon - orvillepeck.lnk.toApple Music - orvillepeck.lnk.toiTunes - orvillepeck.lnk.toSoundcloud -  orvillepeck.lnk.toSpotify - orvillepeck.lnk.toYouTube Music - orvillepeck.lnk.toYouTube -  orvillepeck.lnk.to Follow Orville PeckFacebook - facebook.comInstagram - instagram.comTwitter - @orvillepeck orvillepeck.com LyricsTo ...
Thanos
5 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 429 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 6 • Share to Facebook
Norah Jones - to Live "To Live" is taken from Norah's newest album 'Pick Me Up Off The Floor,' out now and available to stream/download here: norahjones.lnk.to Connect with Norah:norahjones.cominstagram.comfacebook.com@NorahJones See Norah live: norahjones.com Music video by Norah Jones performing To Live. © 2020 ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 612 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Future Islands - for Sure (Official Video) 'For Sure' by Future Islands, out now on all platforms: futureislands.ffm.to A Film by Samuel Jerome MasonFinishing by John HarrisonRendered with GarageFarmSpecial Thanks to Anna, Jemima, Mike, Willy, Saad, Eric, Arsen Perish the painI was impoverishedThose ties that windAnd ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 613 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness - Get on My Wave I wrote and produced “Get On My Wave” with Kyle “King Tuff” Thomas the day we met last summer. I’ve struggled with releasing the song during the pandemic because it felt too happy; detached from the tumult of our ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 604 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - UN DIA (ONE DAY) Stream "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" on your favorite streaming platform: jbalvin.lnk.to Subscribe to my YouTube channel here: youtube.com Connect with J Balvin on socials: instagram.com@jbalvinfacebook.comtiktok.com LYRICS Dua Lipa:You know sometimes I think about us Now and thenBut I never ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 640 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Travis - a Ghost (Acoustic Isolation Video) The official Acoustic Isolation Video for A Ghost by Travis. The new album 10 Songs is out 9 October, pre-order now: travis.lnk.to Listen to A Ghost: travis.lnk.to Production Company: Gezellig Studio  Video Director: Fran Healy Cinematographers: Clay Kryst, Sam ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 728 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook