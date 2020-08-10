New From Seth Meyers: Trump Signs Sham Executive Orders, Takes Credit for Obamacare
The thing we need to remember about these latest imperial decrees from Donald Trump is that his “payroll tax” obsession is a very clear attempt to defund Medicare and Social Security, and that’s a long term Republican Party wet dream.
Because Trump is only part of the problem. The entire Republican Party needs to go.
Seth takes a closer look at the president announcing a bunch of meaningless and blatantly unconstitutional executive orders in a PR stunt at his golf course.