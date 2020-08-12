The Bob Cesca Podcast: Unconstitutional Slop
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Unconstitutional Slop — [Explicit Language] The Kamala Harris news dropped after the show; The election is a referendum on fascist tyranny; Trump’s ineffectual executive orders; Sabotaging the Postal Service; Trump is defunding Social Security and Medicare; Trump asked if he could be on Mt. Rushmore; Trump and Gettysburg; The Supreme Court and the lame duck session; Trump on the “1917” pandemic; Trump says he’s still inviting Putin to the G7; The killer new Biden ad; Russia’s vaccine; Buzz Burbank is here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Freekbass, and Flying Jacob; and more!