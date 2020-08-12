 

“A Piece of Genius” - Víkingur Ólafsson: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

112
Music • Views: 1,269
0

YouTube

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Aug. 12, 2020 | Tom Huizenga — “I hope everybody stays safe and is good to each other,” Víkingur Ólafsson says at the end of this beautiful four-song set.

Before he packed his final bags to return to his native Iceland, the pianist gave one last performance from his home in Berlin. His career has moved from strength to strength, releasing three terrific albums in a row (Philip Glass, J.S. Bach, Debussy-Rameau). And now that he has a young son, he wants to spend as much time with the family as possible these days.

After grounding us in the resilient music of Bach, Ólafsson offers a crash course in the fascinating music of Jean-Philippe Rameau and Claude Debussy, two French composers who lived nearly 200 years apart. Ólafsson connects the dots between the two seemingly strange bedfellows, illustrating his points with demonstrations on his Steinway.

Ólafsson has penchant for making transcriptions, taking pieces written for other instruments and making them his own. He closes with “The Arts and the Hours,” his mesmerizing arrangement of a scene from Rameau’s final opera, which he plays as a farewell to his Berlin apartment.

SET LIST
J.S. Bach (arr. Stradal): “Andante” (from Organ Sonata No. 4)
Rameau: “Le rappel des oiseaux”
Debussy: “The Snow is Dancing” (from Children’s Corner)
Rameau (arr. Ólafsson): “The Arts and the Hours” (from Les Boréades)

MUSICIANS
Víkingur Ólafsson: piano

CREDITS
Video by: Anusch Alimirzaie; Audio by: Anusch Alimirzaie; Producer: Tom Huizenga; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
538: “It’s Way Too Soon to Count Trump Out” This is why we have to work like Biden is actually eight points behind, rather than ahead. Joe Biden currently has a robust lead in polls. If the election were held today, he might even win in a landslide, ...
thecommodore
10 hours, 31 minutes ago
Views: 94 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Harris, Parton, Ronstadt on Late Show, March 24, 1999 (Full, Stereo) "Trio II" was recorded in 1994 but not released until 1999, when Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, and Linda Ronstadt appeared on Late Show to perform Neil Young's "After the Gold Rush." The Glass Harmonica (or Armonica) was played by ...
Thanos
2 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 279 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Ratched You deserve someone to show you mercy. From the creator of American Horror Story, witness the origin of one of the world's most iconic characters, Nurse Ratched. Sarah Paulson stars in Ratched, coming to Netflix on September 18. SUBSCRIBE: ...
Thanos
3 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 300 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
The Jaded Hearts Club - Reach Out I’ll Be There (Official Video) The Official Video for Reach Out I'll Be There by The Jaded Hearts Club. The new album You've Always Been Here is out 2 October, pre-order now: jadedhearts.lnk.to Listen to We'll Meet Again / Reach Out I'll Be There: ...
Thanos
3 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 448 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Raised by Wolves — New Ridley Scott Television Series Mother was programmed to protect everyone after Earth had been destroyed. When the big bad wolf shows up, she is the one we must trust. Subscribe: bit.ly Be the first to know more:HBO Max: hbom.axLike HBO Max on Facebook: ...
Thanos
5 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 607 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Black Pumas - Confines (Official Live Session With String Quartet) “Confines (Live in Studio)” is available now to stream/download. It is from the deluxe edition of the Black Pumas’ debut album which will be released digitally August 28 and physically October 9. Pre-order in 2xLP, 2xCD and digital formats: ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 741 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Orville Peck - Smalltown Boy (Official Audio) Official audio for Orville Peck’s cover of "Smalltown Boy" by Bronski Beat out now: orvillepeck.lnk.to Pre-save / Pre-add Orville's new EP Show Pony here: orvillepeck.lnk.to Amazon - orvillepeck.lnk.toApple Music - orvillepeck.lnk.toiTunes - orvillepeck.lnk.toSoundcloud -  orvillepeck.lnk.toSpotify - orvillepeck.lnk.toYouTube Music - orvillepeck.lnk.toYouTube -  orvillepeck.lnk.to Follow Orville PeckFacebook - facebook.comInstagram - instagram.comTwitter - @orvillepeck orvillepeck.com LyricsTo ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 784 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 6 • Share to Facebook
Norah Jones - to Live "To Live" is taken from Norah's newest album 'Pick Me Up Off The Floor,' out now and available to stream/download here: norahjones.lnk.to Connect with Norah:norahjones.cominstagram.comfacebook.com@NorahJones See Norah live: norahjones.com Music video by Norah Jones performing To Live. © 2020 ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 960 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Future Islands - for Sure (Official Video) 'For Sure' by Future Islands, out now on all platforms: futureislands.ffm.to A Film by Samuel Jerome MasonFinishing by John HarrisonRendered with GarageFarmSpecial Thanks to Anna, Jemima, Mike, Willy, Saad, Eric, Arsen Perish the painI was impoverishedThose ties that windAnd ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 950 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness - Get on My Wave I wrote and produced “Get On My Wave” with Kyle “King Tuff” Thomas the day we met last summer. I’ve struggled with releasing the song during the pandemic because it felt too happy; detached from the tumult of our ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 925 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook