The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Big Crayons
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Big Crayons — [Explicit Content] Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s running mate; The Republicans have nothing; The racist attacks right out of the gate; Reverse Birtherism; Jeanine Pirro’s drunken prediction; Trump confesses on Fox News that he’s defunding the Postal Service; Trump also confirms he’s de-funding Social Security and Medicare; 200,000 deaths from COVID; The CDC director says this is the greatest public health crisis in a century; Kanye West and Jared Kushner; Herman Cain tweeting from beyond the grave; QAnon in Congress; Showerheads and Trump’s hair; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Jason Roach and Michael McDermott; and more!