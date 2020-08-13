 

New From Seth Meyers: Trump and Fox Struggle to Attack Sen. Kamala Harris [VIDEO]

72
Politics • Views: 1,066
0

YouTube

Seth takes a closer look at President Trump and his allies straining to come up with ridiculous ways to attack Sen. Kamala Harris after her first public appearance as Joe Biden’s running mate yesterday.

Late Night with Seth Meyers is supporting City Harvest to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. City Harvest is New York City’s largest food rescue organization, working to end hunger throughout its communities by rescuing 66 million pounds of food each year and delivering it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens and other community partners across five boroughs. Click the button on the above/below to donate or visit cityharvest.org.

