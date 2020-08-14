Protomartyr Makes Great Videos: “Don’t Go to Anacita”

YouTube

Protomartyr - ‘Don’t Go To Anacita’ from ‘Relatives In Descent’ released 2017 on Domino Record Co.

Lyrics:

Against the sea, a hidden incorporated town

That glows like zircon in a fire

Its straight white streets crawl with consumers and their dogs

Migrant workers tend the transplant poplars

The liberal-minded here, they close their eyes and dream

Of technology and kombucha

The anti-vagrant system sounds like 20 dollar bills

being sorted in a counter

Don’t go to Anacita

They got their goon squads on patrol

Don’t go to Anacita

They’re gonna throw you in a hole

Uh oh

Behind their walls and gates the people fear a thief

That would steal money god put in their pockets

Their god is such a strange, vindictive beast

He only blesses those who prosper

Don’t go to Anacita

They only love abstract unborn

Don’t go to Anacita

Once you’re out you’re all on your own

Uh oh

Don’t go there

Don’t go to Anacita

They got their goon squads on patrol

Don’t go to Anacita

You’re better off living in a hole

Uh huh