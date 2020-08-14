Protomartyr Makes Great Videos: “Don’t Go to Anacita”
Protomartyr - ‘Don’t Go To Anacita’ from ‘Relatives In Descent’ released 2017 on Domino Record Co.
Subscribe to Protomartyr on YouTube: bit.ly
Purchase ‘Relatives In Descent’:
LP/CD: smarturl.it
Digital: smarturl.it
Stream ‘Don’t Go To Anacita’: bit.ly
Follow Protomartyr:
YouTube: bit.ly
Website: bit.ly
Facebook: bit.ly
Lyrics:
Against the sea, a hidden incorporated town
That glows like zircon in a fire
Its straight white streets crawl with consumers and their dogs
Migrant workers tend the transplant poplars
The liberal-minded here, they close their eyes and dream
Of technology and kombucha
The anti-vagrant system sounds like 20 dollar bills
being sorted in a counter
Don’t go to Anacita
They got their goon squads on patrol
Don’t go to Anacita
They’re gonna throw you in a hole
Uh oh
Behind their walls and gates the people fear a thief
That would steal money god put in their pockets
Their god is such a strange, vindictive beast
He only blesses those who prosper
Don’t go to Anacita
They only love abstract unborn
Don’t go to Anacita
Once you’re out you’re all on your own
Uh oh
Don’t go there
Don’t go to Anacita
They got their goon squads on patrol
Don’t go to Anacita
You’re better off living in a hole
Uh huh