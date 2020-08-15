 

And Now, Zefrank’s True Facts About the Hummingbird Warrior

46
Environment • Views: 1,153
0

YouTube

Not a moth.
SHIRTS: ze-true-store.myshopify.com
PATREON: patreon.com
CREDITS:

MUSIC:
SoundCloud
Dr. Anusha Shankar (anushashankar.weebly.com) for her guidance, enthusiasm and research on torpor.
Dr. Margaret Rubega (rubegalab.uconn.edu) and the University of Connecticut
for our conversation and her introductions.

Dr. Alejandro Rico-Guevara (alejorico.com) and the University of Washington
for the incredible media related to the tongue and all of his guidance.
Dr. Don Powers (dpowerslab.com) and the Powers Research Lab for their
footage on energy conservation.
Dr. Kristiina Hurme (kristiinahurme.com) for her amazing work on weaponized beaks
Dr. Chris Clark (biology.ucr.edu) and UC Riverside for our conversation and
all of the wonderful footage related to the dives and and displays.
Dr. Gregor Yanega (linkedin.com) for the footage of birds pilfering spider food.
FLIR Thermal Cameras (flir.com) for the psychedelic heat mapping footage
RuthLes Productions (youtube.com) for the wonderful footage of the
hummer in torpor, as well as the lovely phone chat.
Tracy Kerestesh (tracyportraits.com) for the footage of insect eating.
The Arizona Daily Star (tucson.com) for letting me use the footage of a hummer collecting
spider webs outside of their window
Tom Grey (tgreybirds.com) for his very special photo of hummingbirds mating…
which is not easy to capture

Additional footage used under license from:
pond5.com
videoblocks.com
Envato Elements

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Harry Nilsson - Everybody’s Talkin’ (From ‘Midnight Cowboy’) (Audio)Music video by Harry Nilsson performing Everybody's Talkin' (From "Midnight Cowboy") (Audio) (Pseudo Video). (C) 2017 RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment vevo.ly
Thanos
1 day, 10 hours ago
Views: 208 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The Killers- ‘Dying Breed’ (Visualizer Video) Dying Breed · The Killers Dying Breed ℗ 2020 Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. Released on: 2020-08-14 Producer, Associated Performer, Bass, Guitar, Piano, Harmonica, Acoustic Guitar: Jonathan RadoProducer, Studio Personnel, Recording Engineer, Mixer: Shawn EverettStudio Personnel, ...
Thanos
1 day, 11 hours ago
Views: 196 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Orville Peck, Shania Twain - Legends Never Die (Official Video) Official video for "Legends Never Die" by Orville Peck & Shania Twain. Listen & Download 'Legends Never Die' out now: orvillepeck.lnk.toListen to Orville's new EP Show Pony here: orvillepeck.lnk.to Amazon - orvillepeck.lnk.toApple Music - orvillepeck.lnk.toiTunes - orvillepeck.lnk.toSoundcloud - orvillepeck.lnk.toSpotify ...
Thanos
1 day, 12 hours ago
Views: 207 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Steve Winwood // Traffic - John Barleycorn (Must Die)Steve Winwood performs a solo acoustic version of Traffic's John Barleycorn (Must Die). stevewinwood.comfacebook.com
Thanos
1 day, 12 hours ago
Views: 207 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200809Even though our 'end' didn't wind up looking like we planned (yet) - ie "finished'', we are a pond. Two spot breasted orioles came to see what's happening. There's lots of other bird activity, though that may be due to ...
dangerman
1 day, 15 hours ago
Views: 224 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Harris, Parton, Ronstadt on Late Show, March 24, 1999 (Full, Stereo) "Trio II" was recorded in 1994 but not released until 1999, when Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, and Linda Ronstadt appeared on Late Show to perform Neil Young's "After the Gold Rush." The Glass Harmonica (or Armonica) was played by ...
Thanos
5 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 437 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Ratched You deserve someone to show you mercy. From the creator of American Horror Story, witness the origin of one of the world's most iconic characters, Nurse Ratched. Sarah Paulson stars in Ratched, coming to Netflix on September 18. SUBSCRIBE: ...
Thanos
6 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 451 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
The Jaded Hearts Club - Reach Out I’ll Be There (Official Video) The Official Video for Reach Out I'll Be There by The Jaded Hearts Club. The new album You've Always Been Here is out 2 October, pre-order now: jadedhearts.lnk.to Listen to We'll Meet Again / Reach Out I'll Be There: ...
Thanos
6 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 634 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Raised by Wolves — New Ridley Scott Television Series Mother was programmed to protect everyone after Earth had been destroyed. When the big bad wolf shows up, she is the one we must trust. Subscribe: bit.ly Be the first to know more:HBO Max: hbom.axLike HBO Max on Facebook: ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 800 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Black Pumas - Confines (Official Live Session With String Quartet) “Confines (Live in Studio)” is available now to stream/download. It is from the deluxe edition of the Black Pumas’ debut album which will be released digitally August 28 and physically October 9. Pre-order in 2xLP, 2xCD and digital formats: ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 926 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook