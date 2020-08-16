 

Jon Gomm and His Fabulous Tuning Pegs: “Cocoon”

118
Music • Views: 823
0

YouTube

He’s probably not the first to do it, but Jon Gomm has turned his guitar’s tuning pegs into an essential part of his compositions.

My first new single in 7 years, Cocoon, is out today on all streaming platforms. From the forthcoming album The Faintest Idea out 16th October. Listen and pre-order here: jongomm.lnk.to

Full guitar tab with all techniques explained, here: jongomm.com

If it’s your job to protect another person, and that overwhelms you with anxiety sometimes, remember that the most important job a cocoon has, is to break open and let the being inside it go free. And if you’re a cocoon for yourself: Remember that the caterpillar has to dissolve itself into mush to become a beautiful, rule-breaking moth. So if you’re a sobbing mess wrapped up in your bed right now: Keep going, you’re gonna turn out amazing.

This song is for my intrepid daughter, Indigo. “Stop worrying dad.” - Indi, aged 3. I will try.

Another new single will be out next month. I’m so happy to be releasing music again. Thank you so so much for watching, sharing and supporting it. With your help I can survive these insane times and still be a musician at the other end. 
________________

Here’s all the gear I used. If you wanna buy any of it, if you use any of the links below then I get a small commission:

Ibanez JGM10 prototype guitar

Newtone Jon Gomm signature strings
newtonestrings.com

Blackstar Sonnet 60 amplifiers thomann.de

Sontronics SOLO vocal mic
thomann.de

Fishman Rare Earth Blend / PowerTap pickup systems
thomann.de

MOTU Ultralite AVB mixer/interface
thomann.de

Boss OC-3 octave pedal
thomann.de

Zoom Multistomp effects pedal
thomann.de

Klotz cables
________________
Filmed by The Samsara Collective at Niamos Radical Arts Theatre, Manchester, England
Audio produced by Andy Sorenson
Mastered by Tom Woodhead

